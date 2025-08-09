Singapore Police go viral with slow-mo reel set to Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ track, internet calls it a crossover hit

Singapore’s finest have stepped into the spotlight — quite literally — and it’s not just their usual display of law and order. In a surprise move that no one saw coming, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) posted a slow-motion reel of officers walking to ‘Powerhouse’, a thumping track from superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film ‘Coolie’.

The video, which shows only the backs of the officers and the bold word “POLICE” on their vests, is simple but striking. Set to the pulsating beats of ‘Powerhouse’, the clip is as dramatic as it is unexpected — and fans of both cinema and policing were quick to pick up on the unlikely crossover.

Watch the video here:

Internet reacts to the iconic crossover The internet wasted no time in reacting, with comments that blended pop culture, fandom, and humour in true online fashion. One person summed it up perfectly: “The power of Rajinikanth (sic)”, while another wrote: “Track on point (sic).”

Others were more playful, suggesting insider knowledge: “The marketing person must be an Indian (sic),” one user guessed. Another joked: “Singapore Police part of the LCU confirmed” — a cheeky nod to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The former is also the director of ‘Coolie’.

And the tributes didn’t stop there. One fan exclaimed, “Even SPF realises the power of Superstar! (sic)”, while perhaps the most internet-native comment came from someone who declared: “We got ‘Coolie X Singapore Police’ collab before GTA 6 (sic).”

