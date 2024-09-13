Singapore Rejects Bid for Business District Over Low Price

Singapore rejected a bid by a group of top property firms to develop a new business district in the island’s west, after judging the price offered by it to be unattractive.

Bloomberg
Published13 Sep 2024, 11:25 PM IST
Singapore Rejects Bid for Business District Over Low Price
Singapore Rejects Bid for Business District Over Low Price

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore rejected a bid by a group of top property firms to develop a new business district in the island’s west, after judging the price offered by it to be unattractive.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority rebuffed the S$6,889 ($5,309) a-square-meter gross-floor-area price offered by the consortium to develop a 6.5 hectare site in the Jurong Lake District as it was “assessed to be too low,” according to a statement on Friday. The offer was shortlisted from two proposals submitted by the same group of developers.

The consortium included CapitaLand Group, owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, and the island’s largest listed developer City Developments Ltd. Others involved were Frasers Property Ltd., Japan’s Mitsubishi Estate Co. and Mitsui Fudosan Co.

The move is a setback to efforts by the city-state to decongest its Central Business District, where office vacancies remain tight. But many of the top financial and technological firms that have flocked to the financial hub have shunned locations outside prestigious skyscrapers in the city, opting instead to downsize offices or locate their staff overseas.

At the same time, developers are starting to pull back from taking major risks or pricey bids as the country’s heated residential market cools. Another bid for a prime land site near the city center was already rejected in February, while a housing site failed to attract any interest from developers for the first time in more than two decades in June.

The consortium suggested that a rebid is unlikely, with its spokesperson saying in a statement that the developers “look forward to future partnership opportunities.”

The URA, in its statement Friday, said the government remains committed to developing the site, which was envisioned to include business, residential and recreational space, and will continue to engage with industry stakeholders. The land parcel will be placed on a so-called Reserve List allowing interested tenderers to trigger another launch if it meets a minimum price that is acceptable to authorities.

(Updates with consortium’s reaction in the sixth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 11:25 PM IST
Business NewsNewsSingapore Rejects Bid for Business District Over Low Price

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.000.00
      Chennai
      72,220.000.00
      Delhi
      72,890.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue