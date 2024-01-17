National Award-winning singer KS Chithra has been at the receiving end of a severe flak for a social media post on Ram Mandir 'pran prathistha' ceremony. In a video, KS Chithra urged her followers to chant hymns of Lord Ram and light diyas (earthern lamps) on January 22 when the pran prathisthan of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled. In the video, KS Chithra said everyone should chant 'Sri Rama, Jaya Rama, Jaya Rama and light a five-wick lamp at their homes on Ram Mandir pran prathistha , ending the video with "Loka Samastha Sukhino Bhavantu".

"When the consecration ceremony is held in Ayodhya on January 22, everybody should recite the Ram mantra ‘Sri Rama, Jaya Rama, Jaya Rama’ at 12:20 pm. Similarly, everyone should light a five-wick lamp at home. Praying that God's blessings are showered upon everyone. Loka Samastha Sukhino Bhavantu," she said, erupting an array of attacks on her for "forgetting" the Babri masjid demolition.

While some supported KS Chithra, other criticised her.

Writer Indu Menon said, "Singer Chithra may be singing hymns in praise of Ram, Vishnu, Sita and Murugan. But that does not mean standing with killing innocent people. She has got freedom of expression and can join any side of the issue. But glorifying a cause that led to genocide is cruel even if it is inoffensively. Even if you kindle five-wick lamps, no light is going to fill your mind."

Singer Sooraj Santhosh attacked Chithra on his Instagram story, saying "The highlight is the innocence of the people who say, "Loka Samasta Sukhino Bhavantu," conveniently forgetting the history, putting aside the fact that the temple was built by demolishing a mosque. How many idols are going to be broken one by one? How many more KS Chithra will show their true colors? Pity.

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 10 updates on celebrations, controversies and more

A social media user said, "No secular person can accept the construction of the Ram temple in the place of the destroyed Babri Masjid. It was a political vulgarity that sliced the heart of India. There is no place for a God there. There is only place for the politics of Sangh Parivar. Chitra must understand this", while another asked her to choose her words carefully.

Singer Venugopal said Chithra has never been ambroiled in a controversy and she should be forgiven if there was a difference of opinion.

In a post in Malayalam, Venugopal said, "If we disagree with her, why can’t we pardon her at least once? There won’t be even a revolutionary home sans mothers and elders who advise reciting nama japa in the evening, going to church every Sunday, and praying five times a day. You can disagree with these people. They have attained immortality in our music world. My only request is that we should be careful not to hurt them."

"For a person who has never been caught in a controversy, these comments and reactions have caused great sadness. Over the last 44 years, she has only sung songs. She has never engaged in reading, writing or having political beliefs. In this issue also, what concerns Chithra is this massive temple and her devotion towards it."

Union Minister V Muraleedharan came out in her support and said she was "bullied and harassed", asking if it was a crime to chant Ram's name in Kerala.

"Renowned musician, singer KS Chithra is being bullied, harassed on social media platforms. She said that we should chant Ram's name and light 'diya'. Is it a crime to light the diya in Kerala? Is it a crime to chant Ram's name in Kerala? Why the police is silent on such bullying? I know that those people who are behind this are the same people who were trying to destroy Sabarimala, who were trying to break the traditions of Sabarimala. And both the opposition and the ruling party in Kerala are trying to encourage such elements...We won't allow Kerala to become a 'Taliban' state where the freedom of expression is curtailed," the Union minister said.

State BJP chief K Surendran said he was appalled by the attacks on singer Chithra. "Appalled by cyber attacks on the esteemed singer KS Chithra ji who appealed to light a lamp on Ayodhya Prana Prathista day, by left-jihadist groups. Under the rule of Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala, things are such that a Hindu can't freely share her beliefs with fellow followers. It is shameful that Congress remains silent on this act. We BJP Kerala unit stand in unwavering support of KS Chithra," he said.

