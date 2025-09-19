Singer D4vd cancels U.S. tour after body of missing teenager found in Tesla registered to him

Singer D4vd has cancelled the remaining dates of his U.S. tour after police confirmed a body was found in a car registered to him.

Singer D4vd cancels U.S. tour Shows in Los Angeles this weekend and a Grammy Museum event on September 24 were quietly removed from venue websites overnight on Thursday.

TMZ reported that all U.S. tour dates have been cancelled, following earlier postponements in Seattle. A San Francisco show planned for September 19 still had tickets on sale as of Friday morning, though it is not expected to go ahead.

The European leg of the tour, due to begin in Norway on 1 October, remains listed.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers were called to a tow yard in Hollywood on 8 September after staff reported a foul odour from a Tesla. The vehicle, registered to the 20-year-old singer — whose real name is David Anthony Burke — had been impounded days earlier.

Inside the car, police found a body placed in a bag in the front trunk. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed the remains were those of 17-year-old Celeste Rivas, who was reported missing in April from Lake Elsinore, California. Investigators have not yet confirmed how or when she died.

Also Read | Who is D4vd? Decomposing human body found in a car registered to singer

Images circulating online appear to show Burke with the teenager, though these have not been verified. The case has sparked widespread attention on social media.

D4vd rose to prominence after clips of his 2022 track ‘Romantic Homicide’ went viral on TikTok, with lyrics including: “In the back of my mind, you died. And I didn’t even cry. No, not a single tear.” His follow-up hit ‘Here With Me’, released later that year, has attracted hundreds of millions of views on YouTube.

What happened On September 8, LAPD officers investigating a smell coming from a car at a Hollywood tow yard discovered a decomposing body inside the boot of a Tesla. The car was registered to Burke at an address in Texas.

The remains were later identified as missing teenager Celeste Rivas. She had last been seen in April 2024 and was reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California.