Singer Daler Mehndi gets 2-year jail in 2003 human trafficking case

Singer Daler Mehndi gets 2-year jail in 2003 human trafficking case1 min read . 05:50 PM IST
- Singer Daler Mehndi was on Thursday sentenced to two years in prison in a 2003 human trafficking case. Daler Mehndi has been taken into custody
Singer Daler Mehndi was on Thursday sentenced to two years in prison in a 2003 human trafficking case. Pronouncing the judgment, Patiala Additional Sessions judge HS Grewal ordered the immediate arrest of Daler Mehndi. As soon as the sentencing was announced, Daler Mehndi was taken into custody by the Punjab Police.
Singer Daler Mehndi was on Thursday sentenced to two years in prison in a 2003 human trafficking case. Pronouncing the judgment, Patiala Additional Sessions judge HS Grewal ordered the immediate arrest of Daler Mehndi. As soon as the sentencing was announced, Daler Mehndi was taken into custody by the Punjab Police.
Daler Mehndi's application for release on probation has also been dismissed by the court, Advocate Gurmeet Singh, the complainant's lawyer, said.
Daler Mehndi's application for release on probation has also been dismissed by the court, Advocate Gurmeet Singh, the complainant's lawyer, said.
Daler Mehndi is accused of taking people abroad by showing them as troupe members in 2003.
Daler Mehndi is accused of taking people abroad by showing them as troupe members in 2003.
In the complaint, Daler Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Singh have been accused of allegedly taking money to illegally send people abroad, concealing them as the "troupe" members.
In the complaint, Daler Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Singh have been accused of allegedly taking money to illegally send people abroad, concealing them as the "troupe" members.
Daler Mehndi and Shamsher Singh were charged under IPC's sections for human trafficking and conspiracy besides the Indian Passport Act.
Daler Mehndi and Shamsher Singh were charged under IPC's sections for human trafficking and conspiracy besides the Indian Passport Act.
Both Daler Mehndi and Shamsher Singh got two-year jail terms in 2018. They were, however, released on bail and filed appeals.
Both Daler Mehndi and Shamsher Singh got two-year jail terms in 2018. They were, however, released on bail and filed appeals.