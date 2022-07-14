Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / Singer Daler Mehndi gets 2-year jail in 2003 human trafficking case

Singer Daler Mehndi has been sentenced to 2 years in jail in a human trafficking case
1 min read . 05:50 PM ISTLivemint

  • Singer Daler Mehndi was on Thursday sentenced to two years in prison in a 2003 human trafficking case. Daler Mehndi has been taken into custody

Singer Daler Mehndi was on Thursday sentenced to two years in prison in a 2003 human trafficking case. Pronouncing the judgment, Patiala Additional Sessions judge HS Grewal ordered the immediate arrest of Daler Mehndi. As soon as the sentencing was announced, Daler Mehndi was taken into custody by the Punjab Police.

Daler Mehndi's application for release on probation has also been dismissed by the court, Advocate Gurmeet Singh, the complainant's lawyer, said.

Daler Mehndi is accused of taking people abroad by showing them as troupe members in 2003.

In the complaint, Daler Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Singh have been accused of allegedly taking money to illegally send people abroad, concealing them as the "troupe" members.

Daler Mehndi and Shamsher Singh were charged under IPC's sections for human trafficking and conspiracy besides the Indian Passport Act.

Both Daler Mehndi and Shamsher Singh got two-year jail terms in 2018. They were, however, released on bail and filed appeals.

