Darshan Raval, the singer renowned for Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi and Bengali hits, tied the knot with his long-time best friend, Dharal Surelia. The 34-year-old singer shared the memorable moment of his life with fans on Saturday. In a social media post on Instagram, he posted a series of photos giving us a glimpse of the wedding festivities.

The caption to the viral post states, “My best friend forever." These five wedding photos beautifully capture the magical moment as the two dressed in stunning traditional attire radiate undeniable chemistry and affection.

Within 2 hours the post amassed over 1.2 million likes and several comments. Social media was abuzz on seeing the newly wed couple radiating joy and love. As wishes, greetings and heartfelt congratulatory messages to the newlyweds poured in, a user stated, "From secretly rooting for you guys to screaming happy married life out loud. So dreamy you guys look."

Another user remarked, “Congratulations to the wonderful couple on this beautiful milestone! Together, you’ve created something truly complete a bond filled with love, strength, and happiness." A third user commented, “Congratulations beautiful humans. We all are super happy for you both!!!"

A fourth user quipped, “Noww I can die peacefully." A fifth user joked, “How could you betray me like that? It's okay your loss."

Shyam Sidhawat, who has worked with Darshan Raval in Saajan Ve (2023), Kaaliyo (2023) and Bhaibandhi Tari Mari (2020) also commented on the post. Congratulating the couple, he wrote, "The day we've all been waiting for has finally arrived, and it couldn't have been more perfect! Watching you step into this beautiful new chapter of life fills my heart with joy."