Popular Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi, known for songs like 'Desi Desi' and 'Aacha Lage Se', has passed away at the age of 40.

Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi, aged 40, has passed away at a private hospital in Hisar. He had been receiving treatment for jaundice for several days before his demise, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his treatment, Raju's health initially improved, leading to his discharge from the hospital. However, he subsequently deteriorated and had to be readmitted. The singer's final rites will be conducted in his hometown of Rawatsar, Rajasthan.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his condolences, describing Raju Punjabi's passing as an "irreparable loss" to the Haryana music industry.

He stated on X (formerly Twitter) that he had received the sorrowful news of the passing of renowned Haryanvi singer and music producer Raju Punjabi. He expressed that his demise represented an irreplaceable loss to the Haryana music industry. He wished for God to grant the departed soul a place at His holy feet and provide strength to the family members to endure this immense sorrow. He concluded with "Om Shanti."

Singer KD Desi Rock shared a photograph of Raju in his hospital bed on Instagram, with the caption, "Raju vapis aaja." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This post left many of Raju's fans deeply saddened, with one fan expressing, "Hariyana industry ka kala din bahut bada loss hai pure hariyane ko jiski purti sayad hi ho paye," and another writing, ""Diamond of Haryana"... Rip legend."

Another user wrote, "A great tragedy in the world of music, the king of tunes Har Dil Aziz, our dear brother Raju Punjabi ji has said goodbye to the world." While one user's comment read, "Very sad news Renowned Haryanvi singer #RajuPunjabi ji is no more with us today. The father of three small children Raju Punjabi was special in the entire Haryanvi industry." A number of social media users expressed their condolences.

Following his passing, many singers gathered in Hisar to pay their final respects. His last song was "Aapse Milke Yaara Humko Accha Laga Tha."

Raju Punjabi was a well-established figure in the Haryanvi music industry, known for hits such as "Desi Desi," "Aacha Lage Se," "Tu Cheez Lajawab," "Bhang Mere Yaara Ne," "Last Peg," among others. He had also collaborated with popular singer Sapna Choudhary. His untimely demise has left the industry in shock.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}