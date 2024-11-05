Singham Again Box Office Collection: Rohit Shetty’s directorial starring Ajay Devgan earns ₹186 crore worldwide

Singham Again Box Office Collection: Rohit Shetty's newest addition to the cop universe, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, achieved significant success from its Diwali release, grossing an impressive ₹186 crore globally in just four days.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹40 crore overseas, while in India, it minted a gross of ₹146 crore.

It's net collection in India was estimated at ₹139.25 crore.

This is the highest ever for both director Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn; Singham Again has surpassed the opening weekend collection of Golmaal Again and Chennai Express to emerge as the biggest opener for Devgn and Shetty, respectively.

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 4 On Day 4, Monday, the movie witnessed a sharp fall in its earnings with an estimated ₹17.50 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

This comes after the movie had witnessed an excellent first 2 days of over ₹40 crores each. On Sunday, Singham Again the film collected ₹35.75 crore.

Singham Again also saw a drop in the total occupancy in theaters as only 33.87% seats were booked on Monday, November 3.

Mumbai, NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru witnessed the maximum theatre occupancy on Monday.

About Singham Again Singham Again brings back Ajay Devgn as the relentless cop Bajirao Singham in another high-octane battle against crime.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie explores themes inspired by the Ramayana, with Singham facing off against the ruthless terrorist Danger Lanka, portrayed by Arjun Kapoor, in a mission to save his wife, Avni (played by Kareena Kapoor Khan).

Key allies include Ranveer Singh's Simmba, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, and Tiger Shroff's Satya, each representing heroic traits akin to figures from Indian mythology.