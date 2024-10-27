This Diwali, Bollywood sees a clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, with allegations of unfair practices affecting the competition. T-Series has approached the Competition Commission of India amid concerns from exhibitors and distributors.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again controversy: Bollywood is betting big this Diwali as multi-starrer Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are set to compete at movie theatres next week. However, allegations of using unfair practices have marred the Diwali clash between two of the most hit Hindi cinema franchises.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 movie producers, T-Series, has approached the Competition Commission of India, reporting unfair practices by the makers of Rohit Shetty's action drama to secure a higher number of distribution screens, reported Indian Express.

According to the English Daily, Kartik Aaryan's movie makers have approached CCI for a fair distribution of screens, proposing a 50%-50% split for the movies Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singam Again.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again: What is Diwali Weekend controversy? Singam Again makers have partnered with PVR Pictures for distribution, which has allocated over 60% of shows to PVR Inox theatres. After gaining an edge over PVR Inox theatres against Kartik Aaryan's movie, certain single theatres have also been asked to dedicate all shows to Singam Again, a source told indianexpress.com. On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be screened only in early morning slots in multiple single-screen theatres, according to the report.

The dispute arising out of alleged unfair distribution at movie theatres has led T-Series to take the matter to CCI, a regulatory body that ensures the promotion of economic growth and consumer welfare through healthy competition.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 The movie is a horror comedy that marks the return of Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba and Vidya Balan's Manjulika. The first part of the movie was a major hit, with Akshay Kumar playing the lead role. The movie also features Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.