SIR in Bengal: EC suspends 7 WB officials, directs chief secy to initiate disciplinary proceedings against them

SIR in Bengal: The Election Commission has suspended seven officials in West Bengal with immediate effect for serious misconduct, dereliction of duty and misuse of statutory powers in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The action has been taken using its powers under the electoral law,

All the suspended officers were working as assistant electoral registration officers for the EC.

Booth-level and electoral registration officers and their assistants are state government employees who work on deputation for the EC to update the voters' list and help hold elections.

The poll authority has directed the state Chief Secretary to initiate disciplinary proceedings against these officials immediately.

Quoting orders, EC officials said the poll authority has directed the state Chief Secretary, Nandini Chakravarty, to initiate disciplinary proceedings against these officials by their respective cadre controlling authorities immediately, without any delay, and to apprise the Commission in this regard.

Also Read | Supreme Court on SIR Hearing Highlights: Bengal SIR deadline extended to Feb 14

The EC and the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal have been at loggerheads over the ongoing special intensive revision of the voters' list.

Earlier this month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared in the Supreme Court during the crucial hearing on the petitions challenging the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound state.

The chief minister had also moved an interlocutory application seeking permission to appear and argue in person.

Election Commission officials met West Bengal chief secretary Nandini Chakravorty on Friday. The poll panel set a fresh deadline to implement its orders, including the filing of FIRs against officials alleged to have erred during the SIR exercise.

“The chief secretary has been given time for compliance with EC orders till 5.30 PM on 17 February,” a commission official told The Telegraph.

In August last year, the poll panel had summoned Chakravorty’s predecessor, Manoj Pant, after the Bengal government refused to suspend five officials on the commission’s directive. These five had been accused of “failure to perform statutory duties and for violating data security policies by sharing login credentials with unauthorised persons”.