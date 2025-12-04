SIR in India: Supreme Court orders states to ease workload of BLOs, reduce duty hours

The Supreme Court on Thursday stepped in to address the mounting strain on Booth Level Officers (BLOs) deployed for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, issuing a series of directions to States to reduce work hours, deploy additional staff and consider exemption requests on humanitarian grounds, Bar and Bench reported.

The intervention follows alarming reports highlighted before the Court, including cases of BLOs dying by suicide, allegedly due to intense work pressure.

What prompted the Supreme Court’s intervention in the SIR process? A Supreme Court Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing an application filed by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was imposing coercive measures on overburdened BLOs responsible for carrying out the SIR.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for TVK, told the apex court, as reported by Bar & Bench: "We have details from 35 to 40 BLOs who have committed suicide. These are all Anganwadi workers and teachers. Section 32 ROPA notices are being sent to them saying that they will be imprisoned for 2 years if they don't meet deadlines. 50 FIRs have been filed against BLOs in UP. They (Election Commission of India) are taking pride in this. There was a boy who wanted to attend his wedding. He was denied and he committed suicide. This is a human story."

The Election Commission, represented by Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, opposed the plea. "This is absolutely unfair. These applications should not be entertained," he told the Bench.

What concerns did the Supreme Court note about the SIR process? Recording its observations, the Supreme Court acknowledged the gravity of the concerns raised: “TVK seeks measures from the ECI for BLOs who are experiencing extreme measures. Applicant is espousing the cause of such employees who due to health reasons, family circumstances and other individual circumstances are unable to perform the duties assigned by the Election Commission of India.”

It further noted that criminal action was being initiated against some employees reluctant or unable to perform SIR duties: "It is also highlighted that where employees are reluctant to perform their duties, the ECI is filing criminal action against them."

The Bench emphasised that while the SIR is a statutory exercise entrusted to the ECI, State governments bear the responsibility to mitigate hardships endured by BLOs deployed for the process. "In case they are facing issues the state govt can obviate such hardship," the order stated.

What directions has the Supreme Court issued to States? According to Bar and Bench report, Supreme Court laid down three clear directions to alleviate work pressure on BLOs:

Deploy additional staff to reduce the working hours of those engaged in the SIR exercise.

Consider exemption requests on a case-by-case basis, especially where individuals cite health or personal constraints, and ensure replacements are arranged promptly.

Permit those seeking other forms of relief to approach the Court directly if not otherwise addressed

The SC Bench also reaffirmed that States remain obligated to provide additional workforce wherever required to complete the SIR efficiently and humanely.

What is the broader context of the challenge to SIR? The hearing forms part of a broader set of petitions questioning the execution of SIR exercises across several States, including Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala. Petitioners have argued that the lack of adequate manpower and growing administrative pressure have created untenable working conditions for BLOs — many of whom are teachers, Anganwadi workers and low-level staff with limited institutional support.

The sharp rise in distress signals, including suicides cited by TVK, prompted judicial scrutiny of the ECI’s methods and State governments’ resource allocation for the revision exercise.

