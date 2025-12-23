SIR Voter List 2025: ECI to release data for Kerala, Madhya Pradesh – How to check your name online

SIR Voter List 2025: The Election Commission of India is all set to release draft voter rolls after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise for four states and union territories on Tuesday, 23 December.

As per the revised schedule, draft voter rolls will be released for Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 23 December. Enumeration was previously scheduled to end on 11 December with draft rolls being published on 16 December.

The data will be out days after the draft rolls were released for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and other states where names of about 1.5 lakh voters were deleted.

Where can you see the electoral draft rolls? As per the norm, the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and District Election Officers (DEOs) will provide printed copies of the voter lists to all recognised political parties. The draft rolls will also be made available online on the CEO and DEO websites.

Separate lists showing voters who are absent, have moved, are deceased, or are duplicates will be uploaded on the same websites.

What is SIR? The Special Intensive Revision or SIR, is a voter list verification exercise that the ECI undertakes believing that the annual ‘Summary Revision’ is not enough to clean the rolls. The exhaustive exercise involves house-to-house enumeration, pre-filled forms, online submissions, and fresh verification of old voter data.

The Election Commission is empowered to conduct SIR whenever it deems fit as per Article 324 of the Indian Constitution.

Step-by-step guide to check your name in draft SIR voter list Step 1: Visit the ECI Website https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll? and select your state

Step 2: Select the district and assembly constituency

The page will displays a table listing all the districts of your state. Press on the name of your district to proceed.

Next, a list of Assembly seats of the district will appear. And when you click on the relevant constituency, it opens a Google Drive folder containing booth-level voter data in PDF format.

Voters can also search for your name on https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ using your EPIC Number.

Step 3: Booth-level PDFs: The folder contains multiple PDFs, labelled by taluka names, village names, or polling booth and part numbers. Voters can access the PDF corresponding to their polling booth.

Booth numbers were mentioned on the forms issued to voters during the SIR exercise.