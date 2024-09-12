Sitaram Yechury dies at 72: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, others remember ‘a friend, an unrepentant Marxist’

Sitaram Yechury, Communist Party of India (Marxist) veteran and former Rajya Sabha member, breathed his last on Thursday, September 12, at AIIMS Delhi following a prolonged illness. Sitaram Yechury, admitted to AIIMS on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection, was being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU. He had remained in a critical condition for the past few days. Politicians from all parties are expressing their condolences on social media to mourn the loss of “a friend, a gentleman, and an unrepentant Marxist.”

PM Narendra Modi said Sitaram Yechury was “leading light of the Left” and “was known for his ability to connect across the political spectrum.” In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Sitaram Yechury Ji….He also made a mark as an effective Parliamentarian. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”

Remembering Sitaram Yechury as a “friend”, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the CPI(M) leader was a “protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country.” He further said, “I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to social media to condole Sitaram Yechury's demise and said, “Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. I knew the veteran parliamentarian that he was and his demise will be a loss for the national politics. I express my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Jairam Ramesh said, “Sitaram Yechury - a very fine human being, a multilingual bibliophile, an unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPM, and a superb Parliamentarian with a wonderful wit and sense of humour - is most sadly no more. Salaam Tovarish. You have left us much too early but you enriched public life immeasurably and will not be forgotten."

“Deeply saddened by veteran CPI-M leader, Sitaram Yechury Ji's passing. He was a stalwart who rose from the ranks to become one of the most respected voices in Indian politics. He was known for his intellectual take on issues, and connection with the people at the grassroots level. His insightful debates with leaders across the political spectrum earned him recognition beyond his party. My heartfelt condolences to his family, comrades, and followers. May his soul rest in peace,” Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic demise of veteran CPM leader, Sitaram Yechury ji. We had many years of working relations in the Parliament. Extending my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers.”

Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “A thorough gentleman and a man of unwavering conviction. Travel well #SitaramYechury. Indian politics shall miss you and the values you lived for.”

ABOUT SITARAM YECHURY The leader, who started from the student's union of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as a member of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and went on to become a member of the Central Committee of the CPI(M) in 1984, got elected to the Politburo in 1992.

He served as a Rajya Sabha MP for 12 years, from 2005 to 2017. He became the fifth general secretary of the CPI(M) at the 21st party congress in Visakhapatnam on April 19, 2015, and took over from Prakash Karat.