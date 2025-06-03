Uncover deep systemic threats: Sitharaman to DRI
A robust intelligence framework that detects fraud is essential, not just to catch wrongdoers but also to create a level playing field for honest trade, said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday urged anti-smuggling agency, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), to use all modern technologies and also work with all other agencies in the country and abroad to detect deep systemic threats to the economy and catch the big fish involved in smuggling, drug trafficking and illicit trade, rather than the small ones.