Sitharaman meets Saudi counterpart to discuss global debt crisis, G-20 agenda

Sitharaman meets Saudi counterpart to discuss global debt crisis, G-20 agenda2 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with her Saudi Arabian counterpart, Mohammed Aljadaan, to discuss the global debt crisis and the strengthening of multilateral development banks.
This meeting took place as part of an Indian initiative during its G-20 presidency.
"H.E. Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and I discussed the #G20 agenda, and the progress made," Aljadaan said in a tweet after the meeting held on the sidelines of the annual Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank here.
"Among other things, the two leaders discussed the World Bank Evolution Roadmap and the Expert Group on Strengthening the Multilateral Development Banks constituted by the G20 India Presidency," the finance ministry said in a tweet.
The finance ministry noted that they discussed global inflation issues, including spillover effects of measures taken, on the growth prospects of developing and low-income countries, besides the urgent need to tackle increasing global debt distress and improving the implementation of the Common Framework.
The finance minister is currently in the US to attend the spring meetings of the World Bank and the IMF and to attend G20 meetings.
They discussed global inflation issues, including spillover effects of measures taken, on the growth prospects of developing and low-income countries, besides the urgent need to tackle increasing global debt distress and improving the implementation of the Common Framework, the ministry said in its tweet.
Earlier, Sitharaman said there are pain points in the way the green agenda is being pursued globally.
She highlighted that the $100 billion committed by developed nations for climate action in developing countries had not materialized yet and that India fulfilled its COP21 commitments given in Paris largely out of its own funds.
The minister also flagged her worries about the carbon border adjustment mechanism, a tax that non-EU producers will have to pay for the emissions they make for accessing the EU market.
