Does sitting for long hours, inactive lifestyle increase risk of heart diseases? 22 Sep 2022
What does sitting for long hours and leading an inactive lifestyle do to your heart? The World Health Organization (WHO) had said that physical inactivity is a leading cause of disease and disability. A sedentary lifestyle, which involves a lot of inactivities or a lot of sitting down, doubles the risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity, and increases the risks of colon cancer, high blood pressure, osteoporosis, lipid disorders, depression and anxiety, the WHO says.