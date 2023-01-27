Situation in both Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh borders stable: GOC-in-C Eastern Command3 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 09:08 PM IST
- Recently, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had told in parliament that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh.
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Eastern Command RP Kalita on 27 February said that the situation in both Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh is stable now, however added iits unpredictable because of the boundary issue.
