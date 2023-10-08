‘Situation scary…’: Tourists, businessmen among Indians stuck in Israel amid its war with Gaza
The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has received from the Indian nationals to help them return to India
There are about 18,000 Indians living and working in Israel and there has been no untoward incident involving them as Hamas, a Palestinian militant organisation, launched a massive multi-front offensive against the country, sources have been quoted as saying by PTI. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has received from the Indian nationals to help them return to India.