The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has received from the Indian nationals to help them return to India

There are about 18,000 Indians living and working in Israel and there has been no untoward incident involving them as Hamas, a Palestinian militant organisation, launched a massive multi-front offensive against the country, sources have been quoted as saying by PTI. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has received from the Indian nationals to help them return to India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza escalated after Hamas fired thousands of missiles at it from Gaza while militants breached the territory through air, land and water and rampaged through the Israeli communities, killing hundreds. Hamas rules the Gaza Strip.

Since the Hamas attack, at least 350 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed and more than 1,900 injured in Israel - the deadliest day for the country in at least 50 years. In the Gaza Strip, nearly 300 have died and 1.500 have been injured in Israel's counteroffensive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

INDIANS STUCK IN ISRAEL The Indian embassy has received requests from Indian tourists stranded in the country to facilitate their exit. Most tourists are travelling in groups. Apart from the tourists, some businessmen are also said to have got caught up in Israel and are looking to be evacuated.

A big chunk of Indians living in Israel work as caregivers but there are also about a thousand students, several IT professionals and diamond traders.

Bindu, a doctoral student at Hebrew University, told PTI that she "followed the instructions in letter and spirit throughout the day" on Saturday. She also informed that all Indians are in touch with each other. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vikas Sharma, a postdoctoral fellow at the Givat Ram campus of Hebrew University said that "there is a tense situation in Israel because of the attack, but all the Indian students are safe. Most of the students are staying in dorms and accommodations provided by the institutions. We are in contact with each other as well as the Indian embassy through WhatsApp".

Elle Prasad said, “They have to be very alert so that they reach the shelter house as soon as possible after the siren wails."

An Indian national living in Gaza, when contacted, said that the situation was “scary" but she and her family were safe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There is no internet connection and electricity. The situation is scary but we are fine," she told PTI.

The Indian mission in Tel Aviv and the Representative Office of India in Palestine on Saturday issued advisories asking Indian nationals on respective sides to “remain vigilant" and “directly contact the Office" in case of an emergency.

Embassy sources told PTI that they are readily available to all Indian nationals around the clock and have been proactively guiding them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!