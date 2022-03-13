The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), group of over 40 farm organisations that spearheaded years-long protest over farm laws against Centre, is likely to meet in Delhi on March 14 to discuss re-starting agitation, The Hindustan Times reported on Sunday. The SKM also contested recently concluded assembly elections in Punjab but failed miserably.

"Whatever party is in power, our agitation will continue till our demands are met. I don’t want to talk about the UP elections. It’s over. But 100%, the agitation will continue. I am with the SKM," Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, a farmers’ group, told HT.

According to the report, the immediate concern of the SKM is the withdrawal of all cases lodged against farmers during the course of the agitation, some of them under the harsh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The farmers want a law for minimum support price (MSP) for major farm produce to protect their incomes.

The farmers had announced suspension of their protest in November last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repeal of three farm laws.

The protest, which initially began from Punjab and Haryana, spread into several states but effects were somewhat minimal.

The epicentre was Haryana and Punjab, where the ruling Congress was decimated in the recent assembly polls.

