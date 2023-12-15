comScore
Sky-high fares hit air traffic in November; Akasa Air most punctual

 Anu Sharma

SpiceJet witnessed the highest level of In passenger load factor at 90.8% as compared to 90.1% in October.

File photo of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Spending on travel currently forms the bulk of spending allowed under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme. (Photo: iStock)
File photo of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Spending on travel currently forms the bulk of spending allowed under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme. (Photo: iStock)

The domestic air traffic in India rose 9% year-on-year to 12.7 million passengers, as per data from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation. However, the monthly air traffic fell short of 1.6% from the air traffic recorded in the same month during the pre-pandemic year of 2019. 
The year-on-year growth of 9% is the weakest for the year so far. However, there is also a base effect into play as the air traffic for the most part of 2022 was largely muted on account of covid-induced weakness. 

This is the first time in 2023 that the monthly air traffic has been recorded lower than the corresponding period of 2019 as the air travel demand was impacted on several days of the month due to several factors including high air fares.  

Mint had reported on 19 November citing industry experts and data that there has been a dip in revenge travel and pent-up demand driving air traffic in India, which was behind a slowdown in the festive months. Experts attributed the decline primarily to higher fares as airfares last month were up by 30-40% from the levels in December 2022.

In passenger load factor or capacity utilization for November, SpiceJet witnessed the highest level at 90.8% as compared to 90.1% in October. India's largest airline IndiGo’s passenger load factor was at 85.6% as compared to 83.3% in the month earlier while the Tata Group-backed Air India recorded a decline at 84.8% as compared to 85.5% in the earlier month. 

IndiGo recorded a market share of 61.8% in November while the second spot was held by Air India at 10.5%. SpiceJet recorded a jump in market share on account of induction of aircraft on wet lease at 6.2% as compared to 5% in October. Akasa Air’s market share remained stable at 4.2% while Vistara saw a slight dip to 9.4% from 9.7% earlier. 

Airlines struggled in punctuality in November with the highest on-time performance declining to 78.2% from 88.5% in October. India's youngest airline Akasa Air was the most punctual in the month with on-time performance of 78.2% while SpiceJet was the least punctual at 41.8% and Air India was at the second last spot with an on-time performance of 62.5%. The punctuality rate is calculated by the regulator at the metro airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Published: 15 Dec 2023, 01:29 PM IST
