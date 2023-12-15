Sky-high fares hit air traffic in November; Akasa Air most punctual
SpiceJet witnessed the highest level of In passenger load factor at 90.8% as compared to 90.1% in October.
The domestic air traffic in India rose 9% year-on-year to 12.7 million passengers, as per data from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation. However, the monthly air traffic fell short of 1.6% from the air traffic recorded in the same month during the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
The year-on-year growth of 9% is the weakest for the year so far. However, there is also a base effect into play as the air traffic for the most part of 2022 was largely muted on account of covid-induced weakness.