Skydiving festival begins in Madhya Pradesh on Nov 9 — here’s how to book your spot for the thrilling freefall

Skydive in Madhya Pradesh: Adventure enthusiasts can gear up for a thrilling winter as the Skydiving Festival in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district is set to begin on November 9. The event, organised by Skyhigh India, will run for three months until February 9 next year.

Participants can catch exhilarating aerial views of the city of Mahakal from 10,000 feet. Interested applicants can book their slots through the official website, skyhighindia.com. The skydiving activity will take place at Datana Airstrip from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all days.

Skyhigh India is certified by the Government of India's Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the United States Parachute Association (USPA). The event is being conducted in partnership with Madhya Pradesh Tourism.

According to the Minister for the Department of Culture, Tourism, and Religious Trusts and Endowment Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, the skydiving experience would be conducted with the utmost safety standards, Financial Express reported. The tourism minister assured that the event would be led by highly trained and experienced skydivers and it would involve a certified organisation and professional instructors.

This year, a New CESSNA 182P aircraft will be deployed, which has the capacity to carry six individuals at one time. Financial Express reported quoting Principal Secretary of the Department of Tourism and Culture Shiv Shekhar Shukla that this year’s edition is set to be even bigger following the success of the previous three editions.

This initiative aims to boost tourism in Madhya Pradesh and attract domestic and international visitors.

Eligibility Age: Participants must be 16 years or above

Weight: Participants must weigh below 90 Kg

It is important to note that a medical fitness certificate is mandatory to enjoy the thrill of freefall.

Price The price for Tandem Skydiving per person is ₹30,000.