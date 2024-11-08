Skydiving festival begins in Madhya Pradesh on Nov 9 — here’s how to book your spot for the thrilling freefall

Skydive in Madhya Pradesh: The Skydiving Festival in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain starts from November 9 and will run until February 9. Check price, time, direct link, eligibility and other details here.

Fareha Naaz
Published8 Nov 2024, 06:48 PM IST
Skydive in Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain's Skydiving Festival kicks off on November 9, which will run for three months.
Skydive in Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain’s Skydiving Festival kicks off on November 9, which will run for three months.

Skydive in Madhya Pradesh: Adventure enthusiasts can gear up for a thrilling winter as the Skydiving Festival in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district is set to begin on November 9. The event, organised by Skyhigh India, will run for three months until February 9 next year.

Participants can catch exhilarating aerial views of the city of Mahakal from 10,000 feet. Interested applicants can book their slots through the official website, skyhighindia.com. The skydiving activity will take place at Datana Airstrip from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all days.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Two boys beaten, hanged upside down for stealing watch

Skyhigh India is certified by the Government of India's Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the United States Parachute Association (USPA). The event is being conducted in partnership with Madhya Pradesh Tourism.

According to the Minister for the Department of Culture, Tourism, and Religious Trusts and Endowment Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, the skydiving experience would be conducted with the utmost safety standards, Financial Express reported. The tourism minister assured that the event would be led by highly trained and experienced skydivers and it would involve a certified organisation and professional instructors.

Also Read | Pregnant woman forced to clean blood from MP hospital bed after husband’s death

This year, a New CESSNA 182P aircraft will be deployed, which has the capacity to carry six individuals at one time. Financial Express reported quoting Principal Secretary of the Department of Tourism and Culture Shiv Shekhar Shukla that this year’s edition is set to be even bigger following the success of the previous three editions.

This initiative aims to boost tourism in Madhya Pradesh and attract domestic and international visitors.

Eligibility

  • Age: Participants must be 16 years or above
  • Weight: Participants must weigh below 90 Kg
  • It is important to note that a medical fitness certificate is mandatory to enjoy the thrill of freefall.

Also Read | Diwali bonanza: Madhya Pradesh government hikes dearness allowance by 4%

Price

The price for Tandem Skydiving per person is 30,000.

What is Tandem Skydiving?

According to the website, the Tandem jump is the easiest and safest way to experience skydiving for the first time. In this type of jump, one is strapped to an instructor and shares a parachute with him. The instructor controls the ultimate freefall which takes place after one hour of ground training.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 06:48 PM IST
Business NewsNewsSkydiving festival begins in Madhya Pradesh on Nov 9 — here’s how to book your spot for the thrilling freefall

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,987.80
    03:53 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    2882.3 (6.39%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    238.70
    03:57 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.06%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.05 (0.02%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,409.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -15.55 (-0.21%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.00910.00
      Chennai
      79,491.00910.00
      Delhi
      79,643.00910.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.00910.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.