Monsoon in India to be 'normal' this year: THESE states may face rainfall deficit | Check state-wise forecast
Skymet Weather has predicted a ‘normal’ monsoon from June to September, but warned that Bihar, West Bengal may face rainfall deficit
In what could be a major respite from the predictions of a severe heatwave in North India, Skymet Weather has forecasted a “normal" monsoon this year from June to September. While Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are predicted to receive adequate rainfall, Bihar and West Bengal may face a deficit in the peak monsoon months of July and August.