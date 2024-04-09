In what could be a major respite from the predictions of a severe heatwave in North India, Skymet Weather has forecasted a “normal" monsoon this year from June to September. While Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are predicted to receive adequate rainfall, Bihar and West Bengal may face a deficit in the peak monsoon months of July and August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Skymet Weather has predicted “good rains" in South, West and Northwest regions of India. In its release, Skymet says the rainfed regions of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh may receive “adequate" rainfall this year as the monsoon arrives.

However, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal may not receive adequate rainfall. Skymet has predicted that these eastern states may face a rainfall deficit even during the peak monsoon months such as July and August.

Northeast India is forecasted to receive below-average rainfall during the initial half of the season.

In a release that forecasts the monsoon 2024 in India, Skymet says the monsoon is estimated at 102 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) of 868.6mm.

Skymet MD Jatin Singh said, "El Nino is swiftly flipping over to La Nina. And, monsoon circulation inclines to be stronger during La Nina years. Also, transition from Super El Nino to strong La Nina has historically tended to produce a decent monsoon. However, monsoon season may start with risk of impairment, attributable to the remnant effects of El Nino. The second half of the season will have an overwhelming edge over the primal phase".

HEATWAVE WARNING IN INDIA The Goa State Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory on preventive measures after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "heatwave like conditions" in the coastal state for the next seven days.

Heatwave has gripped Tamil Nadu as temperature in Karur and Dharmapuri breached the 40-degree mark. IMD had also forecast that heatwave conditions were likely to prevail over parts of east and peninsular India till today.

Regions that were likely to see heat waves were Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana.

(With agency inputs)

