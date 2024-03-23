Slim Republican House Majority Shrinks Further as Lawmaker Quits
(Bloomberg) -- Four-term Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher said he will quit Congress, leaving House Speaker Mike Johnson able to lose only one lawmaker on any party-line vote starting April 19.
