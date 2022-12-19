Slipper hurled at Kannada actor Darshan during ‘Kranti’ promotion over sexist remark1 min read . 03:14 PM IST
- The incident happened in Karnataka’s Hosapete when the actor was addressing a crowd during the promotion of his film, ‘Kranti’
A slipper was hurled at Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa on Sunday over a sexist remark he made recently. The incident happened in Karnataka’s Hosapete when the actor was addressing a crowd during the promotion of his film, ‘Kranti’.
No details have been shared about the accused who threw the slipper at Darshan over an interaction where he allegedly made the misogynistic comments.
The video, which is doing rounds on social media, shows cops circling Darshan Thoogudeepa as a slipper hit his shoulder.
After the incident, Darshan Thoogudeepa said, “It is not your mistake brother, no problem." He also tried to calm the crowd and left the gathering.
The incident happened during the release of one of the songs from his upcoming movie ‘Kranti’, which is set for release on 26 January. At the release of his song, Darshan Thoogudeepa also garlanded the statue of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.
Kranti is directed by V Harikrishna.
DARSHAN'S COMMENT
At an interaction during the promotion of ‘Kranti’, Darshan Thoogudeepa allegedly made a sexist comment on “luck goddess".
The comment was viewed as misogynistic views towards women.
