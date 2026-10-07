Energy shocks should accelerate, not delay, climate action, economist Stern says

New Delhi: Geopolitical conflict and high energy prices are reasons to accelerate, rather than delay, the global shift away from oil and gas, economist Lord Nicholas SternLord Nicholas SternLord Nicholas Stern said, warning that pulling back on green investment amid the current uncertainty "would be a mistake."
His comments come as the US-Iran war has pushed up commodity and energy prices, adding to inflationary pressures worldwide while threatening economic growth and energy security for countries dependent on imported fuels.