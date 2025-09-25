Small cars get big emissions relief under the new CAFE-3 draft proposal

Fuel emission in terms of grams of CO2 emitted for every kilometre is calculated for an automaker’s entire fleet. That means emissions of every vehicle sold will be tallied for 1km, and then divided by the number of vehicles sold. This will result in an automaker’s fleet’s emissions in terms of grams of carbon dioxide emitted for every kilometre travelled. A lower figure is more desirable, as higher figures may result in automakers violating CAFE norms. Violations will result in a penalty of at least ₹10 lakh for every vehicle found emitting excess carbon dioxide. Automakers will have to pay extra penalties for the amount of CO2 emitted beyond the CAFE ceiling, and breaching it by a higher margin will attract heftier penalties.