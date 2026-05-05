Mumbai: Large mutual funds in India are becoming more selective about investing in smaller stock market listings, making companies that seek to raise between ₹400 crore to ₹2,000 crore either wait out a volatile market or turn to private equity and venture capital firms for funds.
Small IPOs face listing delays as mutual funds turn selective amid broader market volatilities
SummaryLarge mutual funds are skipping smaller IPOs amid market volatility and valuation discipline, leaving a backlog of mid-sized listings stranded. Private equity and venture capital firms are stepping in as alternative funding sources, with over 10 IPO mandates running dual public-private modes.
Mumbai: Large mutual funds in India are becoming more selective about investing in smaller stock market listings, making companies that seek to raise between ₹400 crore to ₹2,000 crore either wait out a volatile market or turn to private equity and venture capital firms for funds.
About the Author
Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.