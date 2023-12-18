Small Talk, Big Revelations

How do you get the fascinating stuff out of people, that extra oomph of detail, and in only 10 minutes at a party? Hint: Don’t ask “What’s your spirit animal?" Try the HILO method. Probe for highs and lows: What’s your greatest memory from growing up? When were you most scared? Who is the most famous person you’ve met? Worst job? Best meal? Coolest place you’ve been? Ever been arrested? Your “Rocky" moment? Getting people to tell stories about extremes leads them to tell more stories. Even introverts will give interesting answers. Get a trickle started and waterfalls will flow.