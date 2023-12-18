Small Talk, Big Revelations

Ring a ding ding. Hot toddies. Ugly sweaters. It’s that time of year, when you will find yourself stuck at a family gathering with your cosmic second cousin. Or chatting with randos at a cocktail party where you know only the host. You’re forced to converse. But there’s good news. Everyone has a unique story—success, tragedy, oddity. It just takes effort to extract it.
I wish I were better at conversations. Unlike writing, there’s no backspace key. I often chat with folks who babble away about how important they are, until I eventually pick a spot on their forehead to stare at and plot my exit. Or worse, they don’t talk much and leave uncomfortable silent gaps, making my exit even harder.
Some people jump right in with conversation starters like, “How ’bout those Niners?" Others accumulate trivia to lubricate their cocktail-party conversation. “Did you know that there are more rabbits than rabbis in Israel?" Good, though not my style.
Still, interactions with others are the spice of life. Stuck? Try the FORD method: Ask about family, occupation, recreation and dreams. Questions about kids, jobs, travel or hobbies usually can get people talking until you can eventually ask, “But what do you really want to do?" If they’re under 35, the answer is often “save the world." OK, save away. At least they’re talking.
We’re always told to avoid getting blinded by the light of MPR: money, politics and religion. But mama, that’s where the fun is! There’s nothing better than conversations with strangers or folks you’ve known your whole life that flow, with back and forth, give and take, volleys and countervolleys, even if it gets a little spicy, until you’ve learned something new about them and maybe about the world.
But FORD goes only so far—something is always missing. Conversations can be shallow. I don’t care that you’re just back from Florence or that your kid works in private equity. I want to hear something interesting, something that makes you unique. There is no such thing as ordinary, everyday Americans. Everyone, from a janitor to a CEO, has a story. But no one really asks because few know how to ask.
This summer, my wife and I took a rafting trip down the Yellowstone River near Livingston, Mont. We saw a bald eagle grab a trout out of the river. Our guide was a Texan in his mid-30s with a long ZZ Top beard. We talked about everything. Two hours in, he said, “For the last 10 years, I’ve been traveling around the country blowing up stuff." Do tell. I wish he had led with that.
How do you get the fascinating stuff out of people, that extra oomph of detail, and in only 10 minutes at a party? Hint: Don’t ask “What’s your spirit animal?" Try the HILO method. Probe for highs and lows: What’s your greatest memory from growing up? When were you most scared? Who is the most famous person you’ve met? Worst job? Best meal? Coolest place you’ve been? Ever been arrested? Your “Rocky" moment? Getting people to tell stories about extremes leads them to tell more stories. Even introverts will give interesting answers. Get a trickle started and waterfalls will flow.
Some I’ve heard: Was stationed in Antarctica. Mother invented Mr. Potato Head. Dated Ann Coulter. Parents arrested for cooking meth. Was at the tip of the spear in Desert Storm. Grandfather swam across the Rio Grande. Invented airbags. Restores P-51 Mustang fighter planes. Family owns largest mink farm in the U.S.
Since people rarely ask, here are some of mine: I saw the Ramones and Talking Heads at CBGB in New York. Attended a pope’s funeral. Flew the Concorde to Paris for a one-hour lunch and the first 10 minutes of discussion was “red or white?" Did a shot of Old Grand-Dad with Bruce Springsteen on his 35th birthday at Big Man’s West in Red Bank, N.J. He gave me sage advice—actually, he just grunted “eh" in my ear. So I’ve got that going for me.
A few weeks ago, the National Football League ran its “My Cause My Cleats" campaign to raise money for players’ charities. What a perfect cocktail-party question: “If you had to decorate cleats, what would your cause be?" It’s so personal that answers would be eye-opening. Do you volunteer or just give money away? Is it because of a personal experience? Oh, your family was helped by soup kitchens? Wow.
I enjoy stories of adversity, of overcoming hurdles. I’m surprised at so many humble beginnings. Same for “almosts"—you know, “coulda, woulda, shoulda" stories. But I most enjoy hearing about perseverance and achievement and about the honesty and humility of luck. What’s your story?
