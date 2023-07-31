Small-Business Lending Is About to Change, With Simpler Requirements
- SBA overhaul will make it easier for fintechs and other nonbank lenders to issue loans, prompting worries about defaults
The federal program for small-business lending is undergoing its biggest makeover in decades.
The Small Business Administration is simplifying loan requirements, automating more of the process and expanding the pool of nonbank lenders licensed to issue SBA loans. The moves, many of which take effect Aug. 1, will make it easier for financial-technology firms to participate.
SBA officials say they want to boost credit to small businesses that have struggled to get financing as banks favored bigger commercial borrowers. But the changes—and the decision to couple relaxed requirements with new lenders—have drawn criticism from the industry and members of Congress, who say the revisions could jeopardize the program by increasing loan defaults.
“These are the most sweeping changes I have seen in my 40-year career," said Tony Wilkinson, chief executive of the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders, a trade group for current SBA lenders. One of lenders’ most important jobs is to say no when it is appropriate, he added, rather than give small-business owners loans they can’t repay.
“Our system is not broken," Wilkinson said. “I don’t know what they are trying to fix."
Legislation sponsored by Senate Small Business Committee Chairman Ben Cardin (D., Md.) and co-sponsored by ranking member Joni Ernst (R., Iowa) would direct the SBA to conduct annual stress tests of licensed small-business lending companies, which aren’t overseen by federal banking regulators, and add guardrails and speed bumps to the processing of loans by new nonbank licensees. The legislation would also make permanent a pilot program aimed at helping underserved borrowers secure small-dollar loans.
SBA loans are a crucial source of financing for many entrepreneurs, who generally can borrow as much as $5 million to start, buy, expand or run a small business. Banks and other approved financial institutions make the loans. Typically, the SBA promises to cover as much as 85% of losses.
The SBA is authorized by Congress to guarantee as much as $34 billion in loans annually through its main lending program. Lenders issued $26 billion of these loans in the most recent fiscal year, the SBA said.
“There’s $8 billion that went underutilized," at the same time small businesses often say they can’t get a loan, said a senior SBA official. The agency said the program hasn’t kept pace with changes in how loans are made and has missed the opportunity to take in new types of lenders.
To qualify for the SBA’s guarantee, lenders must adhere to a standard set of requirements that can make the process cumbersome for borrowers and unattractive to some lenders.
Natalie Freihon, founder of Strange Bird Hospitality, turned to the SBA for financing after the costs of opening her fourth restaurant in New York state were higher than she expected. Freihon said she worked on her application with an adviser for three months before borrowing $350,000 from a high-cost lender.
“I just ran out of time," said Freihon, who still hopes to take out an SBA loan to pay off the debt, which carries a 28% interest rate. “The whole SBA process is so time-consuming," she said. “Much more so than what I have had to do for a traditional loan, for investors, for leases or anything."
Thousands of banks and credit unions are certified to make SBA loans, but a small group issues most of them. Roughly 100 lenders account for 70% of SBA lending, according to government data.
“There are a lot of nuances you have to figure out," said Ami Kassar, CEO of business-loan adviser Multifunding, which helps small businesses secure SBA loans.
Under the new SBA rules, lenders can use their own standard credit policies to make SBA loans of as much as $500,000 instead of following government guidelines. Lenders are encouraged to check a box to indicate why borrowers can’t get credit elsewhere, a crucial program requirement, instead of providing a detailed written explanation.
“What we are saying is do not make SBA loans that wouldn’t otherwise fit your general underwriting and credit criteria," the senior SBA official said. The SBA is taking over some basic prescreening tasks, such as fraud checks.
Some changes could make it easier for entrepreneurs to qualify for financing. For example, lenders will be able to give more weight to profit forecasts for younger, growing businesses and rely less on past performance on loans of as much as $500,000.
Other changes reduce or eliminate the down-payment requirement for some borrowers and cut the chances they will have to provide a lien on their homes or other collateral. Lenders don’t have to determine whether borrowers can draw on their own wealth or that of family members to meet their funding needs.
The new system could cut loan-processing times, said Kale Gaston, head of government-guaranteed lending at LendingClub.
The worry, he said, is that without firm guardrails from the SBA, some lenders will make loans that aren’t prudent. “The hallmark of the SBA program was its consistency. Everyone who made loans knew how it works."
Loans could get more costly for small-business owners even if defaults don’t rise. The SBA will now allow lenders to charge a flat fee of $2,500. Previously, lenders could charge as much as 3% on loans of $50,000 or less. An SBA spokeswoman said lenders will be able to earn more on loans of as much as roughly $50,000.
Fees on larger loans could also rise under new SBA formulas. Lenders will be able to charge as much as $7,500 on a $150,000 loan, up from no more than $3,000.
“The applicant is responsible for deciding whether fees are reasonable," the SBA said in detailing the new fee guidelines.
An SBA spokeswoman said the approach supports more participation and gives lenders more flexibility in how to collect fees, while competition provides an incentive for them to offer small businesses the best deal.
The SBA would add three nonbank lenders to the 14 already licensed to make SBA loans above $350,000. Adding new fintech and other nonbank lenders has drawn criticism from industry participants, who say that those lenders are under less federal supervision than banks and could make riskier loans that would default, putting taxpayers on the hook.
Criticsalso say the agency doesn’t have enough staff to oversee new lenders that aren’t supervised by another federal regulator.
Lawmakers who oppose licensing additional fintech lenders without more oversight cite a Congressional study that found fintech companies oversaw or facilitated a disproportionate amount of fraudulent loans made through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Fintech small-business lenders say they are regulated at the state level and do a better job reaching the neediest businesses.
The SBA says it believes the changes won’t have a significant effect on how loans perform.
The revamp’s impact on borrowers could turn in part on the degree to which SBA lenders embrace the looser guidelines. Some lenders say they worry that the SBA will backtrack on the changes and refuse to honor guarantees on loans made under the new requirement.
The SBA said such worries aren’t based on fact and that lenders are being given greater assurances their guarantees are being honored because the SBA will now prescreen applicants for eligibility.
“Lenders right now are tentative because of how vast and sweeping these changes are," said Ethan Smith, a lawyer who represents SBA lenders.
Write to Ruth Simon at Ruth.Simon@wsj.com and Peter Rudegeair at peter.rudegeair@wsj.com