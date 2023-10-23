Smaller Banks Look to Shrink Their Way Back to Health
Gina Heeb ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 23 Oct 2023, 04:52 PM IST
SummaryBanks that are big but not huge, such as KeyCorp, Citizens and Truist, reported big profit declines.
Regional banks have shelled out more and more to depositors to get them to stick around. For many, that still hasn’t been enough.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less