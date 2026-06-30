Smart calls, human credit: the guarded rise of AI in India's microfinance sector

"We are not taking SaaS-based AI solutions. The agents are hosted on our own infrastructure. We are using Azure, but the hosting is on our infrastructure itself, so no data is flowing outside," said Avinash Yadav, chief information officer at Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. The listed microlender has a market capitalisation of ₹2,117.37 crore. On Thursday, the company's shares closed up 0.8% at ₹265.55 on BSE.