Smartmatic execs charged with bribing Philippine official for voting tech contracts

By Jack Queen

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Three executives of voting technology company Smartmatic have been charged with funneling $1 million in bribes to a former Philippine election official to secure the country's business, according to U.S. federal prosecutors in Florida.

Smartmatic's president and co-founder, Roger Alejandro Pinate Martinez, 49, and two co-defendants were charged with foreign bribery and money laundering alongside a former chairman of the Philippine Commission on Elections, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

The London-headquartered company and its Florida-based U.S. subsidiary were not identified as defendants by the Justice Department.

Documents related to the case did not appear to be publicly available Friday, and lawyers for the defendants could not immediately be identified.

A Smartmatic representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The indictment comes as Smartmatic is suing Fox Corp and conservative commentators for billions of dollars in damages for allegedly defaming it with false claims that its machines rigged the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

It is unclear how the indictment could impact those cases, but Fox could try to use evidence from the criminal case to bolster its defense.

Federal prosecutors said in a press release that Pinate conspired with two other Smartmatic executives to pay $1 million in bribes to Juan Andres Donato Bautista, 60, the former chairman of the Philippine Commission on Elections, or COMELEC.

Prosecutors said the bribes were paid through a slush fund created by over-invoicing voting machine costs for the 2016 Philippine elections and then disguised in financial documents using coded language.

Bautista served on COMELEC from 2015 to 2017, according to the agency’s website. A representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Smartmatic is suing Fox News for $2.7 billion in damages for allegedly defaming it with coverage claiming its voting machines may have helped rig the 2020 U.S. election against former president Donald Trump and in favor of Joe Biden, who won.

Fox has denied the allegations, saying its coverage of newsworthy allegations against Smartmatic was fair and protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.