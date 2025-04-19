‘Smiley Face’ in the sky: Here’s how and when to watch the rare planetary alignment

Early risers on Friday, April 25, 2025, are in for a celestial treat as a rare planetary alignment forms a 'smiley face' in the predawn sky. This phenomenon, known as a triple conjunction, involves Venus, Saturn, and a thin crescent moon appearing in close proximity, creating a pattern reminiscent of a smiling face.​

The alignment will be visible worldwide, provided the skies are clear and there's an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon, according to Live Science. The optimal viewing time is around 5:30 a.m. local time, just before sunrise. Venus will shine brightly above the horizon, with Saturn positioned slightly lower, and the crescent moon forming the 'smile' beneath them. This arrangement creates a triangular formation that resembles a smiling face in the sky. ​

Where and how to watch the ‘Smiley Face’ NASA Solar System Ambassador Brenda Culbertson described the event: "Venus is higher above the eastern horizon with Saturn lower, and a thin, crescent Moon a bit lower and a little farther north. The thin, crescent Moon looks like a smile. To some people, the triangle of bright objects may appear .

While Venus and Saturn are bright enough to be seen with the naked eye, using binoculars or a telescope can enhance the viewing experience, especially to observe the delicate features of the crescent moon. Additionally, Mercury may be visible below the trio for those with a clear view of the horizon, though it will appear very low in the sky and may not be visible everywhere. ​

A rare astronomical event one must not miss This 'smiley face' alignment is a rare occurrence and offers a unique opportunity for skywatchers and photographers alike. The event coincides with the tail end of the Lyrid meteor shower, which peaks earlier in the week, adding to the celestial display. ​

