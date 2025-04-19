‘Smiley Face’ in the sky: Here’s how and when to watch the rare planetary alignment

Early risers on Friday, April 25, 2025, are in for a celestial treat as a rare planetary alignment forms a 'smiley face' in the predawn sky. This phenomenon, known as a triple conjunction, involves Venus, Saturn, and a thin crescent moon appearing in close proximity, creating a pattern reminiscent of a smiling face.​

Advertisement

The alignment will be visible worldwide, provided the skies are clear and there's an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon, according to Live Science. The optimal viewing time is around 5:30 a.m. local time, just before sunrise. Venus will shine brightly above the horizon, with Saturn positioned slightly lower, and the crescent moon forming the 'smile' beneath them. This arrangement creates a triangular formation that resembles a smiling face in the sky. ​

Also Read | Photos Of 6 Planet Aligning In A Rare Celestial Event

Where and how to watch the ‘Smiley Face’ NASA Solar System Ambassador Brenda Culbertson described the event: "Venus is higher above the eastern horizon with Saturn lower, and a thin, crescent Moon a bit lower and a little farther north. The thin, crescent Moon looks like a smile. To some people, the triangle of bright objects may appear .

Advertisement

While Venus and Saturn are bright enough to be seen with the naked eye, using binoculars or a telescope can enhance the viewing experience, especially to observe the delicate features of the crescent moon. Additionally, Mercury may be visible below the trio for those with a clear view of the horizon, though it will appear very low in the sky and may not be visible everywhere. ​

Read More

A rare astronomical event one must not miss This 'smiley face' alignment is a rare occurrence and offers a unique opportunity for skywatchers and photographers alike. The event coincides with the tail end of the Lyrid meteor shower, which peaks earlier in the week, adding to the celestial display. ​

Also Read | 5 places to see the Lyrid Meteor Shower in April 2025