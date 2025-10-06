Smriti Irani's ramp walk at Bombay Fashion Week defies norms; netizens: ‘Started with heels, moved to bills, and now….’

Smriti Irani, the former Education Minister, is in the spotlight after she made heads turn at Bombay Fashion Week. The 49-year-old actor turned politician walked the ramp barefoot. An eminent politician of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she was back on the runway for the first time back since her modelling career began in the 1990s.

Renowned for her role of Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor's soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti Irani captured the limelight in a purple saree with white base, styled with statement necklace and glasses. Subtle makeup completed the look.

She greeted the audience with her signature namaskar and she challenged the traditional expectations in fashion events. She made "a powerful statement of authenticity in an industry often dominated by glitter and heels" by walking on the ramp barefoot. Although her regal charm, confidence and poise, drew significant admiration but her switch back to acting from politics drew strong reactions online.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “She's a model-turned-actor-turned- politician- turned-actor- turned model.”

Another user remarked, “She has that “never give up” atitute though. Good on her for realising what could really help her move on in life…. Core skill kabhi dhokha nahi dega.”

A third user stated, "She started with heels, moved to bills, and now she’s back with frills. Smriti Irani—proof that politics is just another stage."

A fourth user commented, “She is walking like she has been given directions (into her ears) by a Google map female voice. Wonder if she could see the audience clearly through those thick glasses.”

A fifth user stated, “Mai chali main chali..yeh na puchho kidhar, yeh na puchho kahan.”

A sixth user said, “This is how invigilators walk during 3 hour exam.”

Smriti Irani made a comeback on the television screens recently with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot, promising a familiar story rooted in tradition after 25 years. The show began airing on Star Plus and JioHotstar on July 29.

Born on March 23, 1976, she became a member of the Indian parliament in 2011 and served as one till 2024, She served in the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat from 2011 to 2019 and as a member of the Lok Sabha from the Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh from 2019 to 2024. From 2010 to 2013, she was also the National President of the BJP Mahila Morcha (the party's women's wing).