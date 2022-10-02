Snake turns visitor during India vs SA T20I match, fans flood social media

During the match played between India and South Africa in Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, a snake was spotted on the field around the 7th over of the match.
Amid the second T20I between India and South Africa, a visit by an expected visitor on the field created a scene due to which the match was halted for sometime.
During the match played between India and South Africa in Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, a snake was spotted on the field around the 7th over of the match. Following this, the support staff of the ground were right away into the field to get rid of the snake.
The cricketing fans soon took on the social media and flooded it with videos, photos and memes.
The snake was spotted by the umpire who gestured towards it and asked spinner Keshav Maharaj to stop running in to bowl to KL Rahul.
Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle pointed out how the ground staff seemed prepared for the snake's intervention. He took to Twitter and wrote, "That is a first for me. A second snake on the ground."
