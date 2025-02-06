Snow blankets Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi; IMD issues cold wave alert as temperature drops

Himachal Pradesh's higher altitudes witnessed fresh snowfall on Wednesday. At the same time, several locations across the state received rainfall. Light to moderate precipitation was observed in most parts of Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours, according to the India meteorological department’s (IMD) Shimla office.

According to officials, thunderstorms were reported in Shimla, Kangra, Jubbarhatti, Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Jot and Palampur while shallow fog was observed in Mandi and Bilaspur. During the last 24 hours, an appreciable fall in maximum temperatures at many stations was observed and maximum temperatures of most stations were reported to be above normal.

Place that received fresh snowfall Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu, Chamba, Mandi, and Shimla received fresh snowfall that resulted in roadblocks at many places. Mandi, Kangra, Solan, Hamirpur, Shimla, Chamba and Kullu districts witnessed rainfall on February 5.

Travel disruptions Travel disruptions were reported on the Manali-Rohtang Tunnel route due to the fresh snowfall. Roads connecting Sisu, Koksar, and Keylong were also affected. due to snowfall, Lahaul-Spiti police said Darcha to Shunkula road (towards Kargil), Darcha to Sarchu (NH-03), Koksar to Manali via Rohtang and Koksar to Lossar via Kunzum top were closed.

Several roads were blocked due to snowfall, including Keylong to Darcha, Keylong to Atal Tunnel Rohtang, Atal Tunnel Rohtang to Manali and Kaza to Lossar (NH-505). Traffic delays were reported in Fagu, Narkanda, and Kharapathar due to slippery roads.

IMD forecast As per IMD forecast, the state will witness dry weather on February 6 and 7. Weather conditions suggest possibility of light precipitation at isolated places February 8, 9, 10 and 11. Over the coming two days, the maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 1-2 degrees.

