A fresh bout of snowfall in Kashmir has brought cheer to locals and tourists alike. The state's economy is heavily dependent on the tourism industry and the snowfall after a long wait is expected to attract tourists to the glistening silver valley.

The tourism industry in Kashmir has been facing hardships for the last couple of months in the absence of a good snowfall. Snowfall usually occurs during ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, a 40-day harsh winter period that ends on January 31. However, this year, the period went by with only a flash of snow towards the end.

Now, Zojilla Axis on the Srinagar-Leh Highway also received fresh snowfall along with the Drass region in Ladakh.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius. In other parts of the region, Pahalgam recorded minus 0.7 degrees Celsius temperature, Qazigund recorded 2.0 degrees Celsius temperature, Kokernag recorded 0.5 degrees Celsius temperature, and Kupwara recorded 1.7 degrees Celsius temperature. Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius which was the only location in the valley to register a sub-zero night temperature.

