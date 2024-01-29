Snowfall blankets Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh as end of harsh winter nears; IMD predicts more snow at THESE places
Kashmir is expected to experience heavy snowfall on January 30 and 31 while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may get snowfall on January 31.
A fresh bout of snowfall in Kashmir has brought cheer to locals and tourists alike. The state's economy is heavily dependent on the tourism industry and the snowfall after a long wait is expected to attract tourists to the glistening silver valley.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted the possibility of light to moderate rain or snow at many places in the Union Territory. Heavy snowfall is expected over a few places like Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag districts over the next two days. The government has issued advisories to tourists and locals visiting places such as Sonamarg and Gulmarg.
Furthermore, the weather department has issued orange and yellow alerts for severe cold waves and extremely heavy rainfall in several states of Northern India. The Western Himalayan region will see a wet spell from January 29 to February 3, with the possibility of heavy rainfall on January 30 and 31.
The IMD forecasted heavy snowfall over Kashmir on January 30 and 31 and over Himachal Pradesh on January 31. Uttarakhand is predicted to witness snowfall from January 31 to February 2. Severe cold day conditions may prevail over Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today.
