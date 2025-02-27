Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate snowfall on Thursday, February 27. Meanwhile, intermittent rains lashed several parts of middle and low hills, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

The weather office issued an orange alert for snowfall at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on February 27 and 28, warning against heavy to very heavy precipitation in Mandi, Kangra, Kullu and Chamba districts. Furthermore, IMD warned against wet spells in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Visuals from Chamba, Doodhpatri and Bandipora, show snow blanketing the landscape silver white.

IMD in a post on X stated, “Thunderstorms with Lightning and Very Heavy Rainfall/Snowfall likely to occur over Jammu Region and Himachal Pradesh. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty wind (30-40 kmph), hailstorm and lightning likely at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana.”

Snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh Senior Scientist at Shimla's Meteorological Centre Sandeep Kumar Sharma said Lahaul-Spiti and the upper mountain areas of Kinnaur received snowfall of approximately one to one and a half feet on the night of February 26.

He added, “In the last 24 hours, snowfall has been recorded in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, and rain has been observed in other regions. If we discuss the amount, Kullu has received 22 mm of rain, while Manali has witnessed 20 cm of snowfall. Other hill stations in the higher reaches have also received snowfall ranging between 8 cm and 20 cm,” ANI reported.

The Meteorological Department issued yellow alert for Lahaul and Spiti and Shimla and forecasted heavy snow in the region for the same period. At the same time, heavy downpour is expected in Una and Hamirpur districts.

Deficient rainfall This time the state received 70.4 mm of rain during the winter season from January 1 to February 27, marking a deficit of 61 per cent. The realised rainfall is significantly much below the normal rainfall of 181.7 mm, PTI reported.