Snowfall predicted in these areas around New Year 2024
Weather forecast suggests rain and snow in Shimla, Manali and Kashmir on December 30 and 31.
As New Year 2024 approaches many are looking for a getaway and a sneak peek into the snow-shrouded Himalayas. The meteorological department has predicted rain in mid hills and rain and snow in higher hills on December 30 and 31.
President of Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association M K Seth said that with the weather forecast suggesting rain and snow on December 30 and 31, the occupancy is expected to be 100%, reported PTI.
Managing Director Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), Amit Kashyap, informed that HPTDC is offering special packages for New Year celebrations in its resorts.
Kashmir continues to witness dip in temperatures especially at night with dense fog disrupting morning life. The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar recorded minus 3 degrees Celsius temperature on Monday night.
Also read: China to face more weather extremes in 2024 after witnessing record-breaking heat, cold, and storm this year
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 40-day harsh winter period termed as 'Chilla-i-Kalan,' when the Valley is most likely to witness snowfall. This situation occurs when a cold wave grips the region leading to the freezing of water bodies and the temperature drops considerably. Moreover, water supply in several parts of the Valley also gets disrupted along with freezing of Dal Lake and this period will end on January 31. The IMD predicted that the weather will remain mainly dry till the end of the month.
Also read: Weather News: IMD predicts snowfall in J&K, fog alert in Punjab, Haryana; Check latest updates
The IMD further predicted that a fresh western disturbance will affect Northwest India from December 30. Light rainfall is likely over Northwest and adjoining Central India from December 30 to January 2 under its influence.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!