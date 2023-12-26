Snowfall predicted in these areas around New Year 2024

As New Year 2024 approaches many are looking for a getaway and a sneak peek into the snow-shrouded Himalayas. The meteorological department has predicted rain in mid hills and rain and snow in higher hills on December 30 and 31.

Also read: Weather update: Ahead of Christmas, IMD issues snow, rain, fog predictions in THESE Northern states This time of the year witness peak tourism as tourists throng to the hilly areas to witness snowfall. On December 24 the snowfall at Atal Tunnel prompted 28,210 vehicles to crosse Atal Tunnel and witness the charm of the snowclad city of Manali. President of Federation of Himachal Hotels and Restaurant Associations (FOHHRA) Gajender Thakur said that usually, the occupancy in hotels is around 90% while the Manali Carnival is scheduled from January 1 to 6, reported PTI. This carnival would enable tourists to explore local culture and cuisines and serve as a major boost to tourist arrival at the year-end. Also read: Christmas Vacation 2023: Six snow-capped destinations to travel in India Shimla police said they were anticipating a huge rush of visitors ahead of year-end festivities, reported ANI. The Police official further informed they were expecting over one lakh tourist vehicles to roll into the hill town in the last week of December. Also read: Snow blanket covers Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg | Watch video To draw tourists to Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, the Mayor of has planned the first-ever winter carnival with year-end festivities that began on December 25. The carnival will provide a boost to the tourism industry while promoting the traditions and culture of the state. Superintendent of Police (SP) of Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said, "The police are expecting over one lakh tourist vehicles to roll into the hill town in the last week of this year." He added, "There is a steady increase in tourist vehicles. There is a particular number of vehicles entering the city from the Shogi Barrier.… the count has now gone up to 12,000 to 13,000 ahead of the year-end festivities. We expect this number to rise further to 20,000 around .. the New Year," reported ANI.

President of Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association M K Seth said that with the weather forecast suggesting rain and snow on December 30 and 31, the occupancy is expected to be 100%, reported PTI.

Managing Director Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), Amit Kashyap, informed that HPTDC is offering special packages for New Year celebrations in its resorts.

Kashmir continues to witness dip in temperatures especially at night with dense fog disrupting morning life. The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar recorded minus 3 degrees Celsius temperature on Monday night.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 40-day harsh winter period termed as 'Chilla-i-Kalan,' when the Valley is most likely to witness snowfall. This situation occurs when a cold wave grips the region leading to the freezing of water bodies and the temperature drops considerably. Moreover, water supply in several parts of the Valley also gets disrupted along with freezing of Dal Lake and this period will end on January 31. The IMD predicted that the weather will remain mainly dry till the end of the month.

The IMD further predicted that a fresh western disturbance will affect Northwest India from December 30. Light rainfall is likely over Northwest and adjoining Central India from December 30 to January 2 under its influence.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

