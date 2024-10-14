Social Democrats Take Early Lead in Lithuania’s General Election

Lithuania’s Social Democratic Party was on course to win its first parliamentary elections in 12 years as voters turned to the opposition hoping it will close soaring economic disparities in the Baltic nation.

14 Oct 2024, 06:00 AM IST
(Bloomberg) -- Lithuania’s Social Democratic Party was on course to win its first parliamentary elections in 12 years as voters turned to the opposition hoping it will close soaring economic disparities in the Baltic nation.

Social Democrats got 21.6% of the vote on Sunday, putting the party in pole position to form the next government, partial results from 1,613 of almost 2,000 electoral districts showed. The ruling Homeland Union got 14.8%.

The early count suggests the opposition has successfully tapped into rising discontent among the voters living outside relatively affluent cities like capital Vilnius, who have seen their incomes, pensions and social benefits eroded by a period of double-digit inflation.

Income inequality in Lithuania, a country of 2.8 million wedged between Belarus and the Baltic Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, is the second-highest in the European Union.

The anti-establishment mood has fueled the rise of an upstart party, the Dawn of Nemunas, whose leader is on trial for making antisemitic remarks in his criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza. The party got 16.6% of the vote, but its advantage is likely to level off as more results from larger cities are tallied. The final outcome will be announced on Monday.

The two main parties have pledged to keep the Dawn of Nemunas under Remigijus Zemaitaitis out of potential coalition talks. But it may still emerge as a king-maker, further complicating Social Democrats’ task as it cobbles together a majority in a fragmented parliament.

The shift in the political landscape should become clearer after Lithuanians return to choose the remaining half of the country’s legislators in a second round of elections on Oct. 27.

A return to power for the Social Democrats could see Vilija Blinkeviciute, a former social affairs minister, take the premiership. Currently a lawmaker in the European Parliament, the 64-year-old is credited with raising pensions during her stint in government from 2000 to 2008. 

The change of guard is unlikely to affect Lithuania’s position as one of the most vocal critics of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Parties generally agree that the country needs to increase defense spending, currently at 3.2% of economic output, to prevent Moscow from potentially challenging NATO borders. 

Conflicting demands may leave the next government with some hard fiscal choices. Low pensions and limited coverage of social benefits have driven up poverty and income inequality, the European Commission said in a June report.

The Social Democrats in power could also strengthen President Gitanas Nauseda, who was elected for a second term earlier this year and has had frosty relations with the Homeland Union leader Gabrielius Landsbergis, who is Lithuania’s foreign minister.

