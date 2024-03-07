Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had an eventful outing during the the opening day of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) that took place at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Mumbai's Thane on Wednesday.

Also read: ISPL T10 schedule: Indian Street Premier League starts with Amitabh Bachchan vs Akshay Kumar match today Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar kickstarted the inaugural edition of ISPL while heading his Master XI team against Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar's Khiladi XI. This ISPL has brought together both famous personalities from the entertainment industry as well as cricket sportsmen. Also read: Watch | Sachin Tendulkar, Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Surya groove to 'Naatu Naatu' at ISPL The day was marked with a momentous occasion when Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui knocked out the cricket legend in the fifth over of the Master XI innings. Tendulkar had smashed 30 runs from 16 balls by the 5th over of the match when he was faced with the second delivery of Munawar's first over. While attempting to hit the ball outside the off-stump, the Master Blaster mistimed the shot and was caught by wicketkeeper Naman Ojha. Also read: Andhra train accident: Mishap happened as driver, assistant were watching cricket on phone, says Railway minister Following Munawar Faruqui's dramatic bowling manoeuvre to one of the greatest batters in the history of the game, the crowd grew ‘silent.’ Moreover, this dismissal of Tendulkar became an instant hit for netizens on social media where strong reactions emerged.

One user said, “Tukka lag jata hai.. bacha bacha hi rahega." While another user remarked, “Its nt easy to play with tennis ball if you are used to hard ball!!" Third user commented, “Munawars biggest achievement till date."

Fourth user tweeted, “Ye Banda kismat lekar paida hua hai." Fifth user stated, “Lowest point in Sachin's life." Sixth user said, “….gully cricket boys are getting him out now…."

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, superstar Akshay Kumar, Tamil superstar Suriya, and actor Boman Irani joined Telugu superstar Ram Charan to shake a leg to the Oscar-winning track from RRR, ‘Naatu Naatu.’ These men grooved to the tunes while holding hands together on the opening day of the ISPL inauguration ceremony on March 6.

