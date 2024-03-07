‘Lowest point in Sachin's life': Netizens react as Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui knocks ‘out’ cricket legend at ISPL
Social media was strong to react to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal by Bigg Boss' winner Munawar Faruqui at ISPL's opening day.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had an eventful outing during the the opening day of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) that took place at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Mumbai's Thane on Wednesday.
One user said, “Tukka lag jata hai.. bacha bacha hi rahega." While another user remarked, “Its nt easy to play with tennis ball if you are used to hard ball!!" Third user commented, “Munawars biggest achievement till date."
Fourth user tweeted, “Ye Banda kismat lekar paida hua hai." Fifth user stated, “Lowest point in Sachin's life." Sixth user said, “….gully cricket boys are getting him out now…."
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, superstar Akshay Kumar, Tamil superstar Suriya, and actor Boman Irani joined Telugu superstar Ram Charan to shake a leg to the Oscar-winning track from RRR, ‘Naatu Naatu.’ These men grooved to the tunes while holding hands together on the opening day of the ISPL inauguration ceremony on March 6.
