Socialist Election Win in Catalonia May Upend Spain’s Government
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialist party won a local election in Catalonia, both affirming his decision to negotiate with the separatist movement in the wealthy Northeastern region and potentially upending his fragile ruling coalition in Madrid.
(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialist party won a local election in Catalonia, both affirming his decision to negotiate with the separatist movement in the wealthy Northeastern region and potentially upending his fragile ruling coalition in Madrid.