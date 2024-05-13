Socialist Election Win in Catalonia May Upend Spain’s Government

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialist party won a local election in Catalonia, both affirming his decision to negotiate with the separatist movement in the wealthy Northeastern region and potentially upending his fragile ruling coalition in Madrid.

(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist party won a local election in Catalonia, both affirming his decision to negotiate with the separatist movement in the wealthy Northeastern region and potentially upending his fragile ruling coalition in Madrid.

The regional Socialist candidate Salvador Illa matched expectations Sunday night, winning about 28% of the votes, or 42 seats. That's far short of the 68 seats required for an absolute majority, and with no obvious path to cobble together a governing coalition, a new election has become a real possibility.

"It's the first time the Socialist party has won the election, both in votes and in seats," Illa told reporters Sunday night. "This new phase that Catalonia opens today is a phase for all Catalans."

Fugitive pro-independence leader Carles Puigdemont's Junts got around 22%, or 35 seats, becoming the largest separatist party in the region. Its rival independence party ERC, which currently leads a minority government in Catalonia and is led by Pere Aragones, got 14%, falling to 20 seats.

Illa's victory represents an endorsement for Sanchez's strategy in Catalonia of trying to tamp down the pro-separatist push by offering concessions, including amnesty for those involved in an illegal independence referendum in 2017. Puigdemont – who has been living in self-imposed exile in Belgium since then – would be the most high-profile beneficiary of the amnesty.

If the region goes to another election, it could benefit Puigdemont, who would be able to campaign in Catalonia once the amnesty law goes into effect in the coming weeks. Puigdemont held his campaign event on Sunday in Argeles-sur-Mer in France.

The uncertainty surrounding Catalonia's parliament could spell trouble for Sanchez's government, which relies on both the main separatist groups to pass legislation. If either Puigdemont or Aragones pull support for the Socialists in Madrid, it could cause legislative deadlock and potentially a new national election.

Illa, a mild-mannered former health minister, has almost no chance of forming a majority government, given that the pro-independence parties have both made a fresh referendum on Catalan independence a condition of their collaboration. That's a "red line" for the Socialists, he said previously.

Catalonia has been governed by separatist parties for more than 10 years.

The relationship between Junts and ERC has recently hit a new low. After the two major separatist parties formed a coalition in 2021, Junts stepped away from it, sending the region on a path to Sunday's snap election.

The challenge is made harder for all by the unusually stark personal animosities between Puigdemont and Aragones.

"We have had a bad result — in fact a very bad result," Aragones told reporters Sunday night. "It will be up to the Socialists and Junts to run the government. Voters have decided that we have to be in the opposition."

"If the other pro-independence party, ERC, is willing to think about the effects of the lack of unity and a single strategy, so are we," Puigdemont said.

Low Turnout

A repeat vote is a likely scenario, according to experts and party insiders. That won't be good for Catalonia, it won't solve any of the fundamental problems facing Spain or its prime minister, but it might keep him on the high wire for another few months at least.

Public transport was disrupted in part of Catalonia on Sunday due to problems in the regional train network, which is run by the central government. The two leading pro-independence parties demanded that voting hours be extended in case people failed to make it to the ballot boxes, but the national electoral board dismissed the requests, leaving it to local boards to decide.

Turnout was 58%, compared with 51.3% in the previous regional election in 2021, when restrictions were in place to address the effects of the Covid pandemic.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

