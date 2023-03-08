SoftBank's Masayoshi Son in India, attends Oyo founder's wedding reception

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son in India, attends Oyo founder's wedding reception1 min read . 09:20 AM IST
- Masayoshi Son also met some prominent start-up founders and CEOs in New Delhi
SoftBank Group’s chief Masayoshi Son made a quick visit to Delhi on Tuesday and attended Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's wedding reception. Masayoshi Son also met some prominent start-up founders and CEOs in New Delhi.
SoftBank Group’s chief Masayoshi Son made a quick visit to Delhi on Tuesday and attended Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's wedding reception. Masayoshi Son also met some prominent start-up founders and CEOs in New Delhi.
Founder and CEO of digital payments platform Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted a photo of himself and the investor. He also posted another picture with various founders in it, including Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal.
Founder and CEO of digital payments platform Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted a photo of himself and the investor. He also posted another picture with various founders in it, including Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, “Ultimate joy today, seeing Masa smiling, happy and enjoying his India trip. Everyone of us had tons of gratitude for his belief and support given to our startups."
Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, “Ultimate joy today, seeing Masa smiling, happy and enjoying his India trip. Everyone of us had tons of gratitude for his belief and support given to our startups."
No more details on Masayoshi’s visit to New Delhi have been shared.
No more details on Masayoshi’s visit to New Delhi have been shared.
SoftBank has been a prominent and prolific investor in the Indian startup ecosystem, pumping in an estimated USD 15 billion over the years. Some of the notable, early bets it had made included Ola, Oyo, Lenskart and Meesho.
SoftBank has been a prominent and prolific investor in the Indian startup ecosystem, pumping in an estimated USD 15 billion over the years. Some of the notable, early bets it had made included Ola, Oyo, Lenskart and Meesho.
In December 2021, Masayoshi Son had said that he believes in the bright future of India and the passion of its young entrepreneurs.
In December 2021, Masayoshi Son had said that he believes in the bright future of India and the passion of its young entrepreneurs.