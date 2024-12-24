A software engineer from Maharashtra’s Kalyan has been booked for triple talaq to his second wife after she refused to have sex with his boss, a report by News18 Marathi stated.
‘Triple talaq’ is a form of Islamic divorce that allows a Muslim man to divorce his wife by saying the word ‘talaq’ three times. The legislation classifying triple talaq as a criminal offence came into effect on August 1, 2019.
The report states that Sohail Shaikh has been accused of asking his second wife to sleep with his boss at a party, which she refused. Additionally, he reportedly demanded that she arrange ₹15 lakh per month to give to his first wife. After this, the woman then approached a local police station and submitted a complaint against him. Currently, no arrest has been made on this mater so far.
Earlier this month, police in Maharashtra’s Thane district booked a 31-year-old man for allegedly giving ‘triple talaq’ (divorce) to his wife, an official said, as reported by PTI. The official told PTI that the accused, a resident of the Mumbra area, called the father of his 25-year-old wife that he was annulling his marriage through ‘triple talaq’ because she had gone for a walk alone.
In another incident, a woman from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh made headlines after her husband gave her ‘triple talaq’ for supporting police action following Sambhal violence.
Last year in April, a 45-year-old man from Odisha allegedly handed out a divorce to his wife by 'triple talaq' after she confessed to losing ₹1.5 lakh to cybercriminals. The state police booked the accused for divorcing his 32-year-old wife. The person was booked after his wife lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her husband uttered 'talaq' three times when he came to know that she lost ₹1.5 lakh to cyber frauds.
