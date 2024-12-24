A software engineer from Maharashtra’s Kalyan has been booked for triple talaq to his second wife after she refused to have sex with his boss, a report by News18 Marathi stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is Triple talaq? ‘Triple talaq’ is a form of Islamic divorce that allows a Muslim man to divorce his wife by saying the word ‘talaq’ three times. The legislation classifying triple talaq as a criminal offence came into effect on August 1, 2019.

What is the recent Triple talaq case from Kalyan all about? The report states that Sohail Shaikh has been accused of asking his second wife to sleep with his boss at a party, which she refused. Additionally, he reportedly demanded that she arrange ₹15 lakh per month to give to his first wife. After this, the woman then approached a local police station and submitted a complaint against him. Currently, no arrest has been made on this mater so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Long stay of wife’s family at husband’s house amounts to ‘cruelty’, says Calcutta HC Recent cases of Triple Talaq Earlier this month, police in Maharashtra’s Thane district booked a 31-year-old man for allegedly giving ‘triple talaq’ (divorce) to his wife, an official said, as reported by PTI. The official told PTI that the accused, a resident of the Mumbra area, called the father of his 25-year-old wife that he was annulling his marriage through ‘triple talaq’ because she had gone for a walk alone.

Also Read: Gujarat woman plots her husband’s murder after 4 days of marriage. Here’s why In another incident, a woman from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh made headlines after her husband gave her ‘triple talaq’ for supporting police action following Sambhal violence.