Software engineer loses ₹1 cr in Bitcoin scam by woman he met on dating app2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 08:01 PM IST
Beware of scams in India even on dating websites. A software engineer has lost ₹1 crore in Bitcoin to a con artist.
Fraudulent and scam cases are becoming more prevalent in India. We occasionally hear tales of people who have had their money stolen from them. The easiest way to prevent being a victim of such scams is to be wary of strangers and do extensive background checks on everyone you speak to online. Furthermore, one should exercise extreme caution while investing money and should not do it merely on the advice of others or on the promise of high returns. Financial advice from strangers can frequently have rather disastrous outcomes.